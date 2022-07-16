Toronto FC has signed Italy international Federico Bernardeschi, the Major League Soccer side announced on Saturday.

"We are thrilled to add Federico to our team. As a player and a person, we believe he's exactly what we need right now, both on the field and in the locker room," Toronto FC President Bill Manning said in a statement.

The 28-year-old's contract expired in June, paving the way for a move to the MLS side on a four-year contract.

Bernardeschi, who had moved to Juventus from Fiorentina, spent five seasons with the Old Lady and made 183 appearances. He won three league titles and two Coppa Italia trophies with Juventus.

Toronto FC recently also signed Bernardeschi’s Italy teammate Lorenzo Insigne and former international Domenico Criscito.

A growing number of high-profile European players have moved to the American football league, including fellow Italian Giorgio Chiellini and Wales international Gareth Bale, both of whom joined Los Angeles FC.