Football

Brazil to bid for 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo mayors have expressed interest in having their cities host the final if Brazil wins the bid.

AP
Sao Paulo 08 March, 2023 09:29 IST
Brazil will bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the South American nation’s sports ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the country’s bid “is being constructed by the government and sports bodies,” including the Brazilian football confederation.

A joint bid of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, another from South Africa are also in contention. Football executives in the United States have recently said they’re considering a bid to host the tournament either in 2027 or 2031.

Brazil held the men’s World Cup in 1950 and 2014.

This year’s Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA is expected to announce its choice next year.

“We are starting to deal with this now. We have until March to show our interest and until May to work on it,” sports minister Ana Moser told the website GE.

“We are talking to the Brazilian soccer confederation and (potential) host cities.”

