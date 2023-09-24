MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: Brest goes top of the table with 1-0 win over struggling Lyon

The result moved Brest one point clear of Nice at the top of the standings. It was the first time since the 2010-11 season that the small team from the Brittany region took the top spot.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 11:28 IST , BREST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Brest’s Beninese forward Steve Mounie (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring the winner against Lyon.
Brest's Beninese forward Steve Mounie (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring the winner against Lyon. | Photo Credit: AFP
Brest’s Beninese forward Steve Mounie (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring the winner against Lyon. | Photo Credit: AFP

Substitute Steve Mounie scored a late header as Brest climbed atop the French league standings with a 1-0 win over struggling Lyon.

New Lyon coach Fabio Grosso could not produce a jolt in his first match in charge and the seven-time champions remained winless and slumped to a fourth defeat in six league matches.

Grosso was appointed Lyon coach as a replacement for Laurent Blanc.

Lyon was on the back foot from the start as Jeremy Le Douaron came close to breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute.

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes had to make several saves to keep his team in the game but could not stop Mounie’s header in the 87th minute from Kenny Lala’s cross.

ALSO READ |NICE SCORES LAST MINUTE AGAINST MONACO

The result moved Brest one point clear of Nice at the top of the standings. It was the first time since the 2010-11 season that the small team from the Brittany region took the top spot.

Earlier Saturday, Nantes posted its second win of the season with a 5-3 win against Lorient.

Defending champion PSG hosts Marseille in France’s biggest game on Sunday.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
