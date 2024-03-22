Saka withdraws from England squad for Brazil, Belgium friendlies

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has pulled out of the England squad for its forthcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Saka has established himself as a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s England team, but he will miss the Euro 2024 warm-up matches due to an unspecified injury.

The games against Brazil at Wembley on Saturday and Belgium at the same venue next Tuesday are England’s last outings before Southgate announces his Euro squad in May.

Saka’s withdrawal comes as Arsenal prepares for a dramatic end to the season.

Bukayo Saka has left the #ThreeLions camp and returned to his club for continued rehabilitation on an injury he reported to St. George's Park with.



Speedy recovery, @BukayoSaka87! 👊 — England (@England) March 21, 2024

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and face a Champions League quarterfinal clash with Bayern Munich.

“Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to his club for continued rehabilitation,” a Football Association statement said on Thursday.

“The Arsenal forward reported to St George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training.

“No further replacements are planned as a 25-man England squad continue their preparation for the forthcoming internationals with Brazil and Belgium.”

Prior to leaving the squad, Saka had been working indoors on an individual programme along with Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson.