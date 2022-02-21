Bayern captain Neuer returns to training after surgery

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has stepped up his recovery after knee surgery this month and the goalkeeper has completed his first running session, the German champions said on Monday.

Neuer played in Bayern's 3-2 league victory over RB Leipzig on February 5, keeping out a late effort by Emil Forsberg to secure a record-equalling 310th Bundesliga win and draw level with club great Oliver Kahn.

In the 35-year-old's absence, Bayern was beaten 4-2 in the league by Bochum and snatched a 1-1 draw against Salzburg in the Champions League round of 16 before ending its worst run of results for 10 months with a 4-1 win over Greuther Fuerth.

"The next step on the road back! Manuel Neuer completed a first running session at Saebener Strasse on Monday," Bayern said in a statement.

The club has not said when Neuer will return to action but German media reports said he could be out until mid-March.

Bayern is six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table as it chases a 10th consecutive title.