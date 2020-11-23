Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund midfielder Reinier positive for virus Bundesliga giant Dortmund says midfielder Reinier is in isolation at home and is not showing symptoms. He is on loan at from Real Madrid. PTI 23 November, 2020 22:28 IST File Photo of Dortmund midfielder Reinier. - Getty Images PTI 23 November, 2020 22:28 IST Borussia Dortmund says attacking midfielder Reinier has tested positive for the coronavirus.The announcement comes a day before Dortmund is to play Belgian club Brugge in the Champions League.Dortmund says Reinier is in isolation at home and is not showing symptoms. He is on loan at from Real Madrid.Reinier most recently played for the Brazilian under-23 national team in two friendlies in Egypt during the last international break. He wasn’t in the Dortmund squad for the 5-2 Bundesliga victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos