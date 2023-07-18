MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern signs defender Min-jae from Napoli on five-year deal

The 26-year-old, who joined Napoli from Turkish side Fenerbahce in July last year, was a vital part of the team that won the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades last season.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 21:29 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Min-jae Kim for SSC Napoli.
FILE PHOTO: Min-jae Kim for SSC Napoli. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Min-jae Kim for SSC Napoli. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae has joined German side Bayern Munich on a five-year contract from Serie A champion Napoli, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

The German giants did not disclose the transfer fee, but according to German and Italian media, Bayern had paid a release clause worth 50 million euros (56.11 million USD) for the player.

“FC Bayern is a dream for every footballer,” Min-jae told the club website.

“I’m really looking forward to what’s to come in Munich. It’s a new beginning for me. I’ll continue to develop here.

“In discussions with the club, it was made clear to me from the start how interested they are in me. My first goal is to play a lot of games. In addition, I want to win as many trophies as possible.”

The 26-year-old, who joined Napoli from Turkish side Fenerbahce in July last year, was a vital part of the team that won the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades last season.

“Kim Min-jae has developed extremely well, winning the Serie A title with Napoli last season and being voted the best defender in the league,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

“He impresses with his physical presence, as well as his mentality and speed. We’re pleased he can immediately take part fully in pre-season and firmly believe that he will also excite our fans with his style of play.”

In Napoli Min-jae played 45 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals.

ALSO READ | Bayern Munich replaces Hasan Salihamidzic with Christoph Freund as sporting director

He announced he had left the Italian side earlier on Tuesday.

“I send this message to all the Napoli fans who have shown love and support. Thanks to you the Scudetto was possible after (Diego) Maradona, 33 years ago,” Min-jae said in a statement on Instagram.

“To my passionate club Napoli, Mister (manager Luciano) Spalletti, my teammates, and above all, to Napoli fans, I would like to express my gratitude.

“No matter where I will be or no matter where I go, I will remember Napoli and cheer for you.”

Min-jae has earned 49 caps for South Korea since making his debut back in 2017. However, he was unable to participate in the last two friendlies due to military service.

Related Topics

Kim Min-jae /

Serie A /

Napoli /

Bundesliga /

Bundesliga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs Pak, 1st Test: Shakeel’s double ton puts Pakistan on top on Day 3
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023: Stokes says weather could make England even bolder in bid to level series
    AFP
  3. Bayern signs defender Min-jae from Napoli on five-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2023: No spinner in Australia’s playing XI for Manchester Test against England
    AFP
  5. Pakistan postpones West Indies Tests to play more T20Is
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern signs defender Min-jae from Napoli on five-year deal
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich replaces Hasan Salihamidzic with Christoph Freund as sporting director
    AP
  3. Bundesliga: RB Leipzig signs striker Openda from Lens for record fee
    AFP
  4. Borussia Dortmund signs Felix Nmecha despite misgivings over social media posts
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in season opener
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs Pak, 1st Test: Shakeel’s double ton puts Pakistan on top on Day 3
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023: Stokes says weather could make England even bolder in bid to level series
    AFP
  3. Bayern signs defender Min-jae from Napoli on five-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2023: No spinner in Australia’s playing XI for Manchester Test against England
    AFP
  5. Pakistan postpones West Indies Tests to play more T20Is
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment