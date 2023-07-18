MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich replaces Hasan Salihamidzic with Christoph Freund as sporting director

Bayern Munich said on Tuesday the 46-year-old Freund, who has been involved in a management role at Salzburg since 2006, will start as Bayern sporting director on September 1.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 20:48 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: The club also fired former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as CEO. Kahn was replaced by Dreesen.
Representative Image: The club also fired former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as CEO. Kahn was replaced by Dreesen. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The club also fired former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as CEO. Kahn was replaced by Dreesen. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich is hiring Salzburg’s sporting director Christoph Freund to take over from the fired Hasan Salihamidzic.

The Bavarian powerhouse said on Tuesday the 46-year-old Freund, who has been involved in a management role at Salzburg since 2006, will start as Bayern sporting director on September 1.

“We are convinced that he is the right person to strengthen the team in the future, together with Thomas Tuchel’s coaching team and technical director Marco Neppe,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana undergoes ACL reconstruction surgery

Salihamidžić was fired after Bayern clinched an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of the season. Bayern was second going into the final round, where it pipped Borussia Dortmund to the title thanks to a late goal from Jamal Musiala coupled with Dortmund’s draw with Mainz.

Salihamidžić was Bayern’s sporting director since 2017. The club also fired former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as CEO. Kahn was replaced by Dreesen.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Oliver Kahn /

FC Salzburg

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Going the Cristiano Ronaldo way: RC Lens captain Fofana leaves for Al Nassr 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich replaces Hasan Salihamidzic with Christoph Freund as sporting director
    AP
  3. Manchester United ropes in defender Jonny Evans on short-term deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ligue 1: Neymar back training with PSG but Nuno Mendes injured
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana undergoes ACL reconstruction surgery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern Munich replaces Hasan Salihamidzic with Christoph Freund as sporting director
    AP
  2. Bundesliga: RB Leipzig signs striker Openda from Lens for record fee
    AFP
  3. Borussia Dortmund signs Felix Nmecha despite misgivings over social media posts
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in season opener
    AP
  5. Bayern Munich lets sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways lapse
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Going the Cristiano Ronaldo way: RC Lens captain Fofana leaves for Al Nassr 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich replaces Hasan Salihamidzic with Christoph Freund as sporting director
    AP
  3. Manchester United ropes in defender Jonny Evans on short-term deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ligue 1: Neymar back training with PSG but Nuno Mendes injured
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana undergoes ACL reconstruction surgery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment