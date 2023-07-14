Bundesliga: RB Leipzig signs striker Openda from Lens for record fee

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on Friday bought Belgian striker Lois Openda from French club Lens.
The Bundesliga team said on their website that the 23-year-old Belgium international had signed a five year contract and that “the transfer fee did not exceed the limits we had set for ourselves.”
Lens said it was a “record fee”, but did not specify which club it was a record for.
The 23-year-old joined Lens from Club Brugge for around 10 million euros last summer. He scored 21 goals, a club record in Ligue 1, as Lens finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain.
ALSO READ: Arsenal signs defender Timber from Ajax
Openda replaces Frenchman Christopher Nkunku at Leipzig, who moved to Chelsea after finishing last season as joint-top scorer in the Bundesliga with 16 goals.
“RB Leipzig have a clearly defined and attacking-oriented style of play, which fits perfectly to me as a striker,” Openda said on the Leipzig website.
