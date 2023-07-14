MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig signs striker Openda from Lens for record fee

Openda replaces Frenchman Christopher Nkunku at Leipzig, who moved to Chelsea after finishing last season as joint-top scorer in the Bundesliga with 16 goals.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 21:02 IST , Lille, France - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Openda (No. 24) scored 21 goals, a club record in Ligue 1, as Lens finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain.
Openda (No. 24) scored 21 goals, a club record in Ligue 1, as Lens finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Openda (No. 24) scored 21 goals, a club record in Ligue 1, as Lens finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on Friday bought Belgian striker Lois Openda from French club Lens.

The Bundesliga team said on their website that the 23-year-old Belgium international had signed a five year contract and that “the transfer fee did not exceed the limits we had set for ourselves.”

Lens said it was a “record fee”, but did not specify which club it was a record for.

The 23-year-old joined Lens from Club Brugge for around 10 million euros last summer. He scored 21 goals, a club record in Ligue 1, as Lens finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

ALSO READ: Arsenal signs defender Timber from Ajax

Openda replaces Frenchman Christopher Nkunku at Leipzig, who moved to Chelsea after finishing last season as joint-top scorer in the Bundesliga with 16 goals.

“RB Leipzig have a clearly defined and attacking-oriented style of play, which fits perfectly to me as a striker,” Openda said on the Leipzig website.

Related Topics

Bundesliga /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Lois Openda /

Leipzig

