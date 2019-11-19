Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern's Coman up and running again after France setback Kingsley Coman suffered a muscle injury on France duty but was back running at Bayern Munich's training ground on Tuesday. Peter Hanson 19 November, 2019 20:45 IST Kingsley Coman pulled out of France Euro 2020 qualifiers due to a muscle issue. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 19 November, 2019 20:45 IST Kingsley Coman was back running at Bayern Munich's training ground after leaving the France squad early with a muscle problem.Coman was forced off in the 88th minute of France's 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Moldova on Thursday. He was sent home early by France, meaning he missed Sunday's 2-0 away win in Albania.An examination by Bayern's chief medical officer Dr. Hans Muller-Wohlfahrt revealed a muscle hardening in his thigh.Bayern said the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus forward would undertake a reduced training programme following the injury but he appeared to making progress at the club's Saebener Strasse training ground on Tuesday.READ | Guardiola’s agent rules out Bayern Munich returnThe defending Bundesliga champion is third in the table, four points adrift of leader Borussia Monchengladbach.Bayern visits Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, before travelling to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos