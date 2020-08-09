Football Champions League Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern: Messi set to recover from knock ahead of quarters Lionel Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of Barcelona’s 3-1 win in the Champions League on Saturday. AP barcelona 09 August, 2020 21:08 IST Barcelona star Lionel Messi - Getty Images AP barcelona 09 August, 2020 21:08 IST Barcelona is unconcerned with the injury that Lionel Messi sustained in the Champions League match against Napoli.Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of the team’s 3-1 win on Saturday. He was hit by Kalidou Koulibaly after slipping in front of the defender inside the area, earning a penalty kick for the Catalan club.READ| Bayern will have to really mess up to lose to Barcelona, says Matthaus Messi was attended to by doctors for a few minutes but was able to finish the match at the Camp Nou Stadium.He was still being treated for the injury on Sunday, but no major leg damage was reported by the club.Barcelona coach Quique Setien said after the match that he didn’t think the injury would be a problem for Messi.READ| Barca backs itself against Bayern despite nervy path to quarters Barcelona will have a rest day on Monday. It is scheduled to travel to Portugal on Thursday. Seeking its first Champions League title since 2015, Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals on Friday.Messi, the club’s leading scorer this season, netted Barcelona’s second goal on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos