Champions League final: Silva hopes former boss Lampard happy with Chelsea success

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva said he hoped the club's former manager Frank Lampard would be happy with the team after its 1-0 win over Manchester City in Saturday's all-English Champions League final.

Chelsea began the season well under Lampard as it topped its Champions League group, but the club great was dismissed in January after a poor run of form and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Under the new manager, the London side went on to win its second Champions League crown.

But Silva, who was signed by Lampard from Paris St Germain, said the former boss could be proud of his contribution to the team's success.

"Without Lampard, I would not be here," Silva told French broadcaster RMC Sport. "I'm very happy, and I hope he will be too."

Silva, who was replaced by Andreas Christensen after getting injured in the first half, reflected on the win after falling at the final hurdle with PSG last season.

"This is the most important moment in my career. I'm truly very happy. We didn't manage it with PSG, but today I'm happy. I hope PSG do it too," Silva said.

"Each time PSG were knocked out, it was made out to be my fault. It's a shame. I did everything I could for the team."