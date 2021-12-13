Football Champions League Champions League UEFA Champions League draw: Ronaldo and Messi to lock horns as Man Utd draws PSG in last 16 The last time United faced Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, the Premier League side fought back from a first leg deficit to advance. Reuters 13 December, 2021 17:39 IST Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, out of La Liga clubs, will now locks horns in the high voltage clash of Man United and PSG in the round of 16. - REUTERS Reuters 13 December, 2021 17:39 IST Manchester United will face Paris St. Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was held on Monday, giving fans a chance to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lock horns in Europe's elite competition.Messi, who joined PSG prior to this season, has struggled to get going in Ligue 1 but has five goals in the Champions League while Ronaldo, the competition's all-time top scorer with 140 goals, has six this season.AS IT HAPPENED | UEFA Champions League draw: Messi vs Ronaldo in Round of 16 The last time United faced PSG in the last 16, the Premier League side fought back from a first leg deficit to advance.Six-times champion Bayern Munich was also handed a tricky tie in the form of Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side had risked receiving a heavyweight tie after finishing second in their group behind Liverpool.Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on RB Salzburg who became the first Austrian side to qualify for the knockout stages.Holder Chelsea will face French champions Lille while record 13-times winner Real Madrid take on Portuguese side Benfica.ALSO READ | Tuchel backs improving Mount to realise potential at Chelsea Manchester City was handed a tie with Villarreal after a mistake in the draw which saw the Spanish side initially drawn with its Group F opponents United. Teams who played in the same group cannot play each other in the last 16. First team named will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16. Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :