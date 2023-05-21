Football

WSL: Chelsea on verge of fourth straight title after 2-0 win over Arsenal

Emma Hayes’s Chelsea can seal a cup and league double later on Sunday, if second-placed United drop points in its home game against Manchester City.

Reuters
Kingsmeadow, London 21 May, 2023 19:31 IST
Chelsea, which beat Manchester United last week to win a third straight Women’s FA Cup title, tops the WSL standings on 55 points.

Chelsea, which beat Manchester United last week to win a third straight Women's FA Cup title, tops the WSL standings on 55 points.

Women’s Super League (WSL) leader Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday to give the club a five-point cushion at the summit of the standings and move within touching distance of a fourth straight league crown.

Chelsea‘s Guro Reiten celebrates scoring her side’s first goal of the game,

Guro Reiten put Chelsea ahead after sliding in at the far post to turn in an Eve Perisset cross in the 22nd minute, before captain Magdalena Eriksson, who will leave the London club at the end of the season, stabbed in a second from close range following a free-kick.

Arsenal tried to play with more attacking intent after the break, with Katie McCabe missing a penalty, but Chelsea held on for a win that prompted wild celebrations from the home supporters at Kingsmeadow. Chelsea, which beat Manchester United last week to win a third straight Women’s FA Cup title, tops the WSL standings on 55 points.

Emma Hayes’s side can seal a cup and league double later on Sunday, if second-placed United drop points in its home game against Manchester City.

