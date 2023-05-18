Football

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson to leave club after 6 years with WSL holder

Eriksson has been Chelsea captain since 2019 and is looking to lead the team to a third straight Women’s Super League-Women’s FA Cup double before leaving.

London 18 May, 2023 19:53 IST
Chelsea, with Eriksson as captain, has already won the cup and leads the league by two points with two games left.

Chelsea, with Eriksson as captain, has already won the cup and leads the league by two points with two games left.

Magdalena Eriksson is leaving Chelsea Women at the end of the season after a six-year spell at the London club she helped establish as the dominant force in the English game.

The Sweden center back made the tearful announcement on Thursday.

“Chelsea will always be her club, it will always be her home. She will forever remain a legend of this football club. She goes with my blessing and I wish her the best for her future,” manager Emma Hayes said.

It has already won the cup and leads the league by two points with two games left.

“It’s been such an amazing journey so I feel I’m not only sad, even though it might look like it,” the 29-year-old Eriksson said in a video on Chelsea’s Twitter feed.

Eriksson joined Chelsea from Swedish team Linkopings in 2017. She has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

