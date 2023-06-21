Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024 to start on June 20, final to be played on July 14 in U.S.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dates on Tuesday but said tournament organisers have yet to pick the host cities.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 11:01 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
CONMEBOL, President Alejandro Dominguez arrives to attend a conference.
CONMEBOL, President Alejandro Dominguez arrives to attend a conference. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

CONMEBOL, President Alejandro Dominguez arrives to attend a conference. | Photo Credit: AP

Next year’s Copa America tournament in the United States will kick off on June 20, with the final to be played on July 14.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dates on Tuesday but said tournament organisers have yet to pick the host cities.

Ten South American teams plus six from Central and North America will take part in the 2024 Copa America. Argentina is the defending champion. The previous Copa America held in the U.S. in 2016 also included 16 teams.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said in a statement that the “a new edition will invite (fans) to celebrate and live the passion that this competition makes us feel.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup final LIVE: Mannat Kashyap removes openers early; BAN chasing 128 to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024 to start on June 20, final to be played on July 14 in U.S.
    AP
  3. China snooker hands lifetime bans to two players for match-fixing
    AFP
  4. Taipei Open: Prannoy, Kashyap sail into pre-quarters
    PTI
  5. Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024 to start on June 20, final to be played on July 14 in U.S.
    AP
  2. Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
    Reuters
  3. Guinea qualifies for Cup of Nations, Mauritania boost hopes
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 qualifier: Baumgartner strikes late as Austria beat Sweden 2-0
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 qualifier: Scotland beats Georgia in match suspended for over an hour after downpour
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup final LIVE: Mannat Kashyap removes openers early; BAN chasing 128 to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024 to start on June 20, final to be played on July 14 in U.S.
    AP
  3. China snooker hands lifetime bans to two players for match-fixing
    AFP
  4. Taipei Open: Prannoy, Kashyap sail into pre-quarters
    PTI
  5. Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment