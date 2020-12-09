Football Football Champions League: Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca A brace from Ronaldo and a stunning volley from McKennie helped Juve take first place over Barcelona by virtue of a superior head-to-head record in Group G on Tuesday. Reuters 09 December, 2020 03:51 IST The Portuguese struck twice from the spot as Juventus outclassed Barca at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 09 December, 2020 03:51 IST Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.Ronaldo scored from the spot in the 13th minute before a stunning Weston McKennie volley put the Italian champions two goals up seven minutes later.HIGHLIGHTS | Barcelona vs Juventus Highlights: Champions League - Ronaldo stars with brace The Portuguese got his second penalty when Clement Lenglet was penalised for handball seven minutes after the restart.Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages before kick-off. They end the group phase on 15 points each but Juve takes first place by virtue of a superior head-to-head record. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos