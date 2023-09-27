MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England won’t play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA

“We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to UEFA Age Grade Competitions, and our position remains that England teams won’t play against Russia,” an FA spokesperson told Reuters.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 11:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative - In a statement on Tuesday following its Executive Committee’s meeting in Limassol, Cyprus, UEFA said it was “aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults...
Representative - In a statement on Tuesday following its Executive Committee’s meeting in Limassol, Cyprus, UEFA said it was “aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults... | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE
infoIcon

Representative - In a statement on Tuesday following its Executive Committee’s meeting in Limassol, Cyprus, UEFA said it was “aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults... | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE

England’s youth teams will not play against Russia, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday, after UEFA announced plans to reinstate Russia’s Under-17 sides to European competition for the first time since the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Following the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, European football’s governing body decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions.

RELATED | UEFA moves toward partially reintegrating Russian teams, match officials into European football

UEFA also cancelled its partnership with Russian energy company Gazprom.

In a statement on Tuesday following its Executive Committee’s meeting in Limassol, Cyprus, UEFA said it was “aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults...

“For these reasons, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that Russian teams of minor players will be readmitted to its competitions in the course of this season.

“The Executive Committee has asked the UEFA administration to propose a technical solution that would enable the reinstatement of the Russian U17 teams (both girls and boys) even when draws have already been held.”

UEFA added that Russian teams’ matches would be played outside Russia and would not feature the country’s flag, anthem or national kit.

“... by banning children from our competitions, we not only fail to recognise and uphold a fundamental right for their holistic development but we directly discriminate against them,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

The FA said it disagreed with UEFA’s decision.

“We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to UEFA Age Grade Competitions, and our position remains that England teams won’t play against Russia,” an FA spokesperson told Reuters.

The U-17 men’s European Championship finals will be held in Cyprus next year, while the women’s tournament will take place in Sweden.

Reuters has contacted the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) for comment.

On Tuesday, UEFA also announced Armand Duka as successor to former Spanish Federation (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales stepped down as a vice president of the soccer body after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s World Cup victory last month, which caused an uproar among players and fans.

Duka is head of Albania’s soccer federation and has been a member of UEFA’s Executive Committee since 2019. (Reporting by Aadi Nair, additional reporting by Tom

Related Topics

England /

UEFA /

Russia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in men’s ILCA 7 event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - Sift Kaur wins gold with WR in shooting; India wins gold, silver in shooting team event; Stands on 6th with 5 golds, 20 medal in total
    Team Sportstar
  3. England won’t play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
    Reuters
  4. India vs Singapore women’s hockey LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 8-0 SGP; Third quarter underway; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England won’t play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
    Reuters
  2. Ten Hag demands more from Manchester United’s Garnacho
    AFP
  3. Newcastle hosts Man City in League Cup; Madrid looks to bounce back against Las Palmas
    AP
  4. Guardiola says Manchester City faces travel chaos amid hectic schedule
    AFP
  5. Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter’s line-up due to hectic schedule
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in men’s ILCA 7 event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - Sift Kaur wins gold with WR in shooting; India wins gold, silver in shooting team event; Stands on 6th with 5 golds, 20 medal in total
    Team Sportstar
  3. England won’t play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
    Reuters
  4. India vs Singapore women’s hockey LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 8-0 SGP; Third quarter underway; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment