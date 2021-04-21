EFL seeks domestic reforms after Super League fallout

The English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday it hoped for much-needed reforms to the distribution of wealth in the domestic league after six Premier League clubs quit the breakaway European Super League project

"The European Super League failed in part due to a model of distorted and unfair financial distributions, a criticism that can also be levelled at the current financial model in our own domestic game," the EFL said in a statement.

"The EFL hopes the same enthusiasm can be immediately directed to achieve appropriate and much-needed change to the distribution of wealth in our domestic leagues, and we will work with all parties to push for this reform.

"By resetting economically, we can support all clubs in achieving a sustainable future, promoting the principles that so many have fought for," the statement added.

The six Premier League clubs involved - Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur - withdrew within hours of each other on Tuesday following a backlash against the plans.

Breakaway Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday that the project could no longer go ahead after the English clubs withdrew.