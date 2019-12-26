EPL Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League Live Score: Arsenal eyes revival as Arteta takes charge Catch the live scoreline, commentary, goals, updates, analysis and more from AFC Bournemouth's home Premier League fixture against Arsenal. Team Sportstar Bournemouth Last Updated: 26 December, 2019 19:46 IST Arsenal travels to Bournemouth on Boxing Day in Mikel Arteta’s first game as manager. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Bournemouth Last Updated: 26 December, 2019 19:46 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at the Vitality Stadium.