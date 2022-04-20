Chelsea vs Liverpool; Man City vs Brighton vs Man United: Predicted XI, streaming info

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be taking on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday.

Chelsea, which is on 62 points in 30 matches, is coming into the match in third place. The Blues are unbeaten in their last Premier League matches, including a 6-0 rout of Southampton. Tuchel's Chelsea should be confident after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in their last match to qualify for the FA Cup final.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has lost its last three Premier League matches and will be desperate for three points when it faces Chelsea on Thursday.

Arsenal, currently in fifth, has 54 points from 31 matches and is four points off the fourth place, currently occupied by its arch-rival Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea Predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Arsenal Predicted XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Lokonga, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is in a title race with Liverpool and after the Reds went top of the table yesterday with a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United, City will be keen to regain its lead with a win against Brighton on Thursday.

Man City is second in the table with 74 points from 31 matches, two behind Liverpool, which has played a match extra.

Graham Potter's Brighton can be tricky opponents. It is unbeaten in its last matches, two of which resulted in wins against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. It is tenth in the table with 40 points from 32 matches.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Silva, Sterling

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Caicedo, Bissouma, Gross, Trossard; Mwepu; Mac Allister

When and where can you watch it?