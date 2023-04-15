Haaland breaks Ronaldo’s record; gets level with Salah for most Premier League goals in a 38-game season

Erling Haaland scored twice against Leicester City to get level with Mohammed Salah for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

Earlier Liverpool forward Salah had set the record in the 2017-2018 season with 32 goals in a (38-game) season, breaking the record of Cristiano Ronaldo, (Manchester United, 2007-08), Alan Shearer, (Blackburn Rovers, 1995-96) and Luis Suárez (Liverpool, 2013-14), all of whom had 31 goals.

Haaland broke Ronaldo’s record with his first goal and got level with the Egyptian, scoring his second and City’s third in the 25th minute at the City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday.

The Norwegian doubled Manchester City’s lead, converting from the spot in the 13th minute while he combined with Kevin De Bruyne for the second, 12 minutes later.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Borussia Dortmund this season, has scored 47 goals in all competitions for City -- a single-season record for any Premier League player.

“I don’t know what he’s done in Dortmund but we take care of him 24 hours,” Guardiola had said before the game. “We have incredible doctors and physiotherapists, they are behind him every second of the day.

“It’s difficult to understand why you spend a lot of money (on a player) and then leave them – I don’t know what the other clubs do.”

Manchester City is chasing table-topper Arsenal with 67 points from 29 games and leads 3-0 against the Foxes at the moment. If Pep Guardiola’s side seals a win here, it will go sit three points below the Gunners.

More to follow.