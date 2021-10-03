Football EPL EPL Manager Xisco Munoz leaves Watford Watford manager Xisco Munoz left the Premier League club with the team 14th in the Premier League table after seven matches this season, the club said on Sunday. Reuters 03 October, 2021 15:36 IST Munoz departs from the club, currently placed 14th on the table. - REUTERS Reuters 03 October, 2021 15:36 IST Watford manager Xisco Munoz left the Premier League club with the team 14th in the Premier League table after seven matches this season, the club said on Sunday."The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," Watford said in a club statement.More to follow.. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :