Grealish joining big club 'only a matter of time', says Villa team-mate Hourihane

Rumoured Manchester United target Jack Grealish is destined to move to a bigger club than Aston Villa, according to his team-mate Conor Hourihane.

Grealish has been the standout performer in a Villa side who have been fighting against relegation from the Premier League this term having come up via the Championship play-offs last season.

The 24-year-old boyhood Villa fan has scored seven goals and contributed six assists, form which has resulted in him being linked with a move away.

Read: How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup

United are thought to be among those interested, particularly after Grealish starred in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December, and Hourihane feels his fellow midfielder will soon be turning out for an elite side.

"He's top, top class," Republic of Ireland international Hourihane told The Southern Star's sport podcast.

"In terms of pure ability and just sheer skill and technique level he's probably easily the best player I've played with to date.

"He's just got that gift. He runs quicker with the ball when he faces someone up, you're in real trouble. He's skipping by the best players in this league so, so easily.

"How he's developed over the three years I've been here – he's taken his game to a new level – especially this year in the Premier League.

"I felt like in the Championship last year he was a real catalyst for us when he came back from injury. But he's taken his game to a new level since he's come to the Premier League.

"He's took it by storm really. The England team and getting that big move is only a matter of time because, if I'm being brutally honest, he's too good for our team at Aston Villa."

Grealish is under contract with Villa until 2023 having only signed a new deal in 2018.