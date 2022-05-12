From Kevin De Bruyne to Sadio Mane, who have scored the fastest Premier League hat-tricks?

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals as Pep Guardiola's men thrashed the Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 to maintain their lead in the Premier League (PL) table. City sits at 89 points from 36 matches -- three clear of rival Liverpool, which has 86 points from as many matches.

During the five-goal fest at the Molinuex Stadium, De Bruyne completed 200 goal contributions for City in 305 games.

The hat-trick - one of the fastest in the history of PL - was his first in City colours. This was also his first hat-trick in domestic football since October 29, 2011, when he had scored three for Genk against Club Brugge.

Here is a list of the five fastest hat-tricks in Premier League.

1. Sadio Mane (Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa - 2015) - 16 minutes

The Senegal international had attracted interest from a number of clubs during his time with the Saints.

In 2015, Mane did not just open the scoring against Aston Villa in the 13th minute, but also scored two more within three minutes, registering his hat-trick within 16 minutes.

He completed his hat-trick in an incredible time of two minutes and 56 seconds, with Southampton winning that game 6-1 on May 15, 2015.

Sadio Mane scored the fastest hat-trick in #PL history #OnThisDay 5 years ago... pic.twitter.com/YzWRBnTO65 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2020

2. Dwight Yorke (Manchester United 6-1 Arsenal - 2001) - 22 minutes

Then table-topper Manchester United hosted Arsenal as Arsene Wenger's side looked to cut the 13-point lead. But, 'it was over before the game' is what Wenger said after the match, which saw Dwight Yorke score within three minutes of kick-off.

The forward finished his hat-trick in 22 minutes with Roy Keane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also finding their names on the scoresheet. The match ended with Sir Alex Ferguson's side drubbing the Gunners 6-1 at full-time.

#mufc beat Arsenal 6-1 on this day in 2001, with Dwight Yorke completing his hat-trick after just 21 minutes. pic.twitter.com/aN59BUk1ei — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2015

3. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City 5-1 Wolves - 2022) - 24 minutes

De Bruyne opened the scoring at the seventh minute with a left-footed finish off a Bernardo Silva pass and doubled the lead nine minutes later, shooting the ball into the net after an initial save by Jose Sa.

For the third goal, the Belgian made a startling run into the final third and scored from distance, slotting three into the net before the half-hour mark.

He scored another as Man City became only the third side to have two players score four or more goals in a single season, after Manchester United in 1999-00 (Andy Cole, Solskjaer) and Tottenham Hotspur in 2009-10 (Robbie Keane, Jermain Defoe).

4. Jermaine Pennant (Arsenal 6-1 Southampton - 2003) - 26 minutes

A PL fixture which saw two players, Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant, score a hat-trick each, with Pennant completing his three within 26 minutes as the Gunners finished the first half with a 5-1 scoreline.

2 - Arsenal beat Southampton 6-1, with Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant both scoring hat-tricks. It was the first time two players had scored a hat-trick in the same Premier League match. Hatful. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/2gO64VmpTh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2020

Giovanni van Bronckhorst assisted the first goal while Pennant completed his hat-trick after burying the ball into the net with a clinical right-footed finish off Thierry Henry's pass.

Talking to FourFourTwo in 2018, Pennant had confessed he had played the match after partying the previous night and the hat-trick was a "huge relief".

5. Ian Marshall (Leicester City 4-2 Derby County 1997) - 27 minutes

Ian Marshall scored the first Premier League hat-trick for Leicester City on February 22, 1997, scoring his first in the seventh minute and sealing the hat-trick 20 minutes later with a right footed finish off a cross from the right flank.

Though Derby County had opened the scoring in the match, Marshall's brilliance in front of the goalkeeper handed the victory to the Foxes.

Marshall played 99 games for Leicester City between 1996 and 2000. He scored 26 goals and appeared in two League Cup finals and the UEFA Cup.