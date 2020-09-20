Football EPL EPL Leicester signs winger Under from Roma on loan According to British media, Leicester City has agreed an initial loan fee worth €3 million with an option to buy at the end of the season. Reuters 20 September, 2020 16:31 IST Cengiz Under scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for Roma. - Getty Images Reuters 20 September, 2020 16:31 IST Leicester City has signed Turkey winger Cengiz Under from Italian club AS Roma on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Sunday.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Leicester has agreed an initial loan fee worth €3 million with an option to buy the 23-year-old from Roma at the end of the season.READ | Tottenham signs Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal Under scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.“I can't wait to go to Leicester and start training. I've always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League,” Under said in a statement on the club's website. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos