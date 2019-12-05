Liverpool confirms full-strength squad for Club World Cup

Liverpool will take a strong squad to the Club World Cup later this month as expected, meaning a youthful selection will contest the EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's European champion is due to play their Club World Cup semifinal in Qatar on December 18, the day after going up against Villa in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.

Liverpool had attempted to get the trip to Villa Park rescheduled on account of the fixture clash, but the EFL was unable to facilitate such a move following discussions.

Read: Hazard to miss El Clasico with ankle injury

As such, Klopp previously stated he would have to name two separate squads for the matches.

Thursday's confirmation of a strong first-choice squad heading to Doha means Villa can expect to face a young side in the EFL Cup, though Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones will also join the travelling Club World Cup party.

The only first-team players not selected are Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Fabinho, who are recovering from injuries.