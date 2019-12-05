Football EPL EPL Liverpool confirms full-strength squad for Club World Cup As expected, Jurgen Klopp is to take a squad of first-team Liverpool players to the Club World Cup despite an EFL Cup fixture clash. Ryan Benson 05 December, 2019 19:04 IST Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joe Gomez are part of Liverpool's Club World Cup squad. - Getty Images Ryan Benson 05 December, 2019 19:04 IST Liverpool will take a strong squad to the Club World Cup later this month as expected, meaning a youthful selection will contest the EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa.Jurgen Klopp's European champion is due to play their Club World Cup semifinal in Qatar on December 18, the day after going up against Villa in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.Liverpool had attempted to get the trip to Villa Park rescheduled on account of the fixture clash, but the EFL was unable to facilitate such a move following discussions.Read: Hazard to miss El Clasico with ankle injuryAs such, Klopp previously stated he would have to name two separate squads for the matches.Thursday's confirmation of a strong first-choice squad heading to Doha means Villa can expect to face a young side in the EFL Cup, though Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones will also join the travelling Club World Cup party.The only first-team players not selected are Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Fabinho, who are recovering from injuries.Liverpool's Club World Cup squad:Alisson, Andy Lonergan, Adrian; Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Rhian Brewster, Divock Origi Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos