Liverpool, Everton home games pushed behind closed doors

Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams that were allowed to welcome back fans this month after they fell into areas initially classified as Tier 2.

Reuters
30 December, 2020 22:42 IST

The British government said that the Liverpool City Region would move up to Tier 3 from 00:01 GMT on Thursday as a new variant of the coronavirus is spreading across the country (File Photo).

Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britain's COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams that were allowed to welcome back 2,000 fans earlier this month after they fell into areas initially classified as Tier 2 or high alert regions when a month-long national lockdown was lifted.

READ | Ancelotti: Everton yet to receive clarification for City game postponement

But the British government said on Wednesday that the Liverpool City Region would move up to Tier 3 from 00:01 GMT on Thursday as a new variant of the coronavirus is spreading across the country.

Under Tier 3 restrictions, all professional sporting events will be played behind closed doors until further notice.

"This includes Friday's visit of West Ham United and the Club's FA Cup third-round tie with Rotherham United on Saturday, 9 January," Everton said in a statement.

Rival Liverpool will also not be allowed to host fans at Anfield, though its next home game is not until January 17 against Manchester United in the Premier League.