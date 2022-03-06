Man City vs Manchester United LIVE: De Bruyne scores another, City ahead 2-1

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League clash played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. This is Nihit Sachdeva bringing you the minute-by-minute updates.

28' GOAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!! It is Kevin De Bruyne again who restores City's lead. United's failure to clear the ball after first two efforts from City ultimately costs them and leaves De Gea fuming. Rightly so.

21' GOAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!! Parity restored and it is the former City kid Jadon Sancho. It looked like City was on the verge of scoring another when Walker provided an audacious long rage cross to Grealish who went inside the United box before Fred stopped him. From there, a stupendous counter-attack from United has resulted in the equaliser.

18' De Bruyne is unstoppable at the moment. He easily goes past Lindelof on the left to take a shot from a tight angle. De Gea blocks it away and Maguire kicks it away before Foden could get to the rebound. City players appeal for a penalty.

16' City on the attack again. De Bruyne goes for a long ranger this time. However, a diving Harry Maguire blocks it.

15' Quick Free kick for United after a reckless challenge from behind on Fernandes by Grealish.

12' More possession for United but it is unable to utilise it.

8' Fernandes creates an opportunity for Fred inside the City box but Ederson does well to save the shot.

7' United does well to not sit back straight away and continues to play positively.

5' GOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!! Not settling anymore. City strikes first and it is captain Kevin De Bruyne who slots it into the back of the net following an excellent cross from the left by Bernardo Silva.

3' Both teams trying to settle down as quickly as possible. No chances created yet.

1' And live action begins.

KICK-OFF

9:55PM: Five minutes until Kick off and the teams have stepped out of the tunnels wearing t-shirts with "No War" written on them.

9:45PM: Just 15 minutes to go for the kickoff. Here are some visuals from the warm-ups:

Manchester City's Kyle Walker warms up prior to the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium. - GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United's Scott McTominay warms up prior to the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium. - REUTERS

9:35PM: Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw are missing from today's Manchester United squad:

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up a hip injury

Edinson Cavani too is short of match fitness and is expected to be ready for next week's home tie against Spurs

Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane both have tested positive for COVID-19

9:30PM: In case you missed it, here is what happened the last time these two sides met this season: Manchester United loses another derby with a 2-0 loss to Manchester City

9:20PM: Here are some interesting stats (via Premier League) -

This is 50th Manchester Derby. Wins for City - 16, wins for United - 24, draws - 9

City is looking to complete the league double over United for just the second time under Pep Guardiola, having previously done so in 2018/19

Manchester United is looking to win four consecutive matches in all competitions at Manchester City for the first time since between November 1993 and November 2000.

9PM: LINE-UPS!!!

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne (c), Silva, Mahrez, Foden

Manchester United: De Gea (GK), Lindelof, Maguire (c), Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, McTominay, Elanga

Match preview

For a couple of hours on Sunday, Liverpool fans will throw off their usual disdain for Manchester United and be rooting for their great rival as it takes on Manchester City.

With Liverpool beating West Ham United on Saturday, it has closed the gap in the Premier League title race to three points having played the same amount of games.

If United beats City at The Etihad, Liverpool's title destiny would be in its own hands. It is a big if, however, as United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick faces his biggest test since coming in to replace sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man Utd needs to develop similar 'corporate identity' to Man City

While United is unbeaten in its last eight league games under the German, only one was against a top-six team, four have ended in draws including a 0-0 home stalemate with relegation-threatened Watford last time out, and fans are still struggling to work out a recognisable style of football.

City, while suffering a blip in a 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in its previous home game, has won 15 of its last 17 Premier League games and allowing United to sabotage its title hopes is unthinkable.

United did win on its last league visit to The Etihad almost a year ago, although that 2-0 triumph merely delayed City's procession to a third title in four years.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were on target that day and Fernandes has raised the stakes ahead of Sunday's clash, especially with United's hopes of finishing in the top four hanging in the balance.

City expecting difficult derby against 'aggressive' United attack, says Guardiola

"It's one of those games where we know what it means for the city, for the fans, for the club and for ourselves," he said. "It's a game we want to win at all costs."

United is in fourth place but its grip on the last Champions League qualification spot is precarious. The side has 47 points from 27 games, two more than fifth-placed West Ham United and sixth-placed Arsenal, but Arsenal has three games in hand and is in the driving seat.

