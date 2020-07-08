EPL Premier League LIVE: Manchester City vs Newcastle United Catch the live commentary, stats, goal updates, and highlights of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United. Team Sportstar Manchester Last Updated: 08 July, 2020 21:59 IST Manchester City hosts Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium today. - Twitter @ManCity Team Sportstar Manchester Last Updated: 08 July, 2020 21:59 IST Welcome to the live coverage of the 2019/20 Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.