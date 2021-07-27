Football EPL EPL Manchester United and Real Madrid agree fee for Varane The initial fee is believed to be around 39.8million euros but final details are still be completed. PTI 27 July, 2021 09:34 IST Varane's impending arrival is the second big deal for United in recent weeks after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.(File photo) - AP PTI 27 July, 2021 09:34 IST France defender Raphael Varane took a step closer to becoming a Manchester United player when the English Premier League club agreed a fee with Real Madrid.The initial fee is believed to be around 39.8million euros but final details are still be completed.ALSO READ | Manchester United in talks with Pogba over new contract, says Solskjaer Varane's impending arrival is the second big deal for United in recent weeks after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :