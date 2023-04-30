Premier League

Man United vs Aston Villa LIVE updates, Premier League: Starting Lineups; When, where to watch; Streaming info

MUN vs AVL: Catch the score and live updates of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match from the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI Last Updated: 30 April, 2023 18:26 IST
Manchester United’s Casemiro and Marcus Rashford during the warm up before the match.

Manchester United’s Casemiro and Marcus Rashford during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match from the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. 

Confirmed starting lineups
Man United: De Gea(GK); Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Sabitzer, Fernandes; Rashford
Aston Villa: Martinez(GK); Moreno, Mings, Konsa, Young; Luiz, Dendoncker; Ramsey, Buendia, McGinn; Watkins

PREVIEW

After a frustrating 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will look to bounce back against high-flying Aston Villa to solidify its position in the Top 4 race.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have won two of its last three games against United (D1), as many as it had its previous 51. Following its 3-1 win at Villa Park in November, Villa are looking to complete a first league double over United since 1954-55. Villa is unbeaten in its last 10 league games (W8 D2).

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match kick-off?
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST, Sunday, April 30 at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.
How can you watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match?
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How can you live stream the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match?
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website

