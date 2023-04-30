Man United vs Aston Villa LIVE updates, Premier League: Starting Lineups; When, where to watch; Streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match from the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Confirmed starting lineups Man United: De Gea(GK); Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Sabitzer, Fernandes; Rashford Aston Villa: Martinez(GK); Moreno, Mings, Konsa, Young; Luiz, Dendoncker; Ramsey, Buendia, McGinn; Watkins

PREVIEW

After a frustrating 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will look to bounce back against high-flying Aston Villa to solidify its position in the Top 4 race.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have won two of its last three games against United (D1), as many as it had its previous 51. Following its 3-1 win at Villa Park in November, Villa are looking to complete a first league double over United since 1954-55. Villa is unbeaten in its last 10 league games (W8 D2).