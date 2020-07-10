Football EPL EPL Man Utd boss Solskjaer says he 'cannot leave out' Mason Greenwood Greenwood scored his 16th goal in all competitions for United this season, and his fourth in his last three Premier League games, in its 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. Reuters 10 July, 2020 09:21 IST Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates with teammates Bruno Fernandes, left, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, right, after scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. - AP Reuters 10 July, 2020 09:21 IST Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood's scoring form has made it impossible to leave the teenager out of the starting lineup, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.Greenwood scored his 16th goal in all competitions for United this season, and his fourth in his last three Premier League games, in its 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday.“You cannot leave players out when they score goals,” Solskjaer said. “He's 18 and of course he will get better.READ| Premier League: Man United thumps Villa; Tottenham, Everton claim draws “He is a natural footballer and has been in the academy since he was a little boy. His dad showed me a picture of us together when he was seven. He knows we believe in him.”United is fifth, a point and a place behind Leicester City, and has won each of its last four league games by a margin of three goals.Goalkeeper David De Gea said they had finally begun to gel as a team.“We are in a very good way,” the Spaniard added. “Now I feel we are a team. Everyone is on the same way, everyone wants to win, to help.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos