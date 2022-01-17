Football EPL EPL Premier League reports third successive weekly fall in COVID-19 cases The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 33 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a trend of falling positive cases for a third week. Reuters 17 January, 2022 22:55 IST The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 33 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a trend of falling positive cases for a third week. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 17 January, 2022 22:55 IST The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 33 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a trend of falling positive cases for a third week.The league recorded 72 and 94 cases in the last two reports, while there were 103 positives -- a weekly record, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.READ: Chelsea doing everything to help misfiring Lukaku, says Tuchel A total of 21 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs."The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Jan. 10 and Sunday Jan. 16, 13,625 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 33 new positive cases," it said in a statement.Arsenal's tie against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley's home game against Leicester City were postponed in the last week. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :