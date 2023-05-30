Premier League

Schmadtke joins Liverpool as sporting director

Liverpool has appointed Jorg Schmadtke as its new sporting director, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

AFP
London 30 May, 2023 16:05 IST
London 30 May, 2023 16:05 IST
The Liverpool logo. (File Photo)

The Liverpool logo. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool has appointed Jorg Schmadtke as its new sporting director, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Liverpool has appointed Jorg Schmadtke as its new sporting director, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old German spent over four years in the same role with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg before leaving at the start of 2023.

He will begin his new role on June 1, subject to work permit formalities as Liverpool look to bounce back from a trophy-less season.

Schmadtke will take over from Julian Ward, who is leaving after more than a decade at Anfield that featured Premier League and Champions League titles.

Also Read
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag

Mike Gordon, the president of Fenway Sports Group, the club’s US-based owners, told Liverpool’s website that Schmadtke “will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us.

“Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jurgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.”

Liverpool manager Klopp, speaking earlier this month when asked about the possibility of compatriot Schmadtke joining the club, said: “I know he is a good guy and a smart guy. Very good at what he did in Germany, definitely, very successful.”

Klopp’s men finished the Premier League season on Sunday, having failed to qualify for the Champions League after missing out on a top-four finish for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us