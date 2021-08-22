Southampton vs Manchester United LIVE: Solskjaer's men take on struggling Saints

Welcome to Sportstar's live commentary for the Southampton vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 encounter on Sunday. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through all the action as it unfurls at the St. Mary's Stadium.

17:50 IST The fans are back at St Mary's!



Back home in SO14pic.twitter.com/3ccBUVx9yF — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 22, 2021

LINE-UPS

Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy (GK), Stephens, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Romeu, Ward-Prowse (c), Djenepo, Walcott, Armstrong, Adams

Subs: Fraser Forster (GK), Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Valery, Redmond, Tella, Elyounoussi, Ibrahim Diallo, Long

Coach: Ralph Hasenhuttl

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea (GK), Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Greenwood, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Martial

Subs: Heaton (GK), Varane, Dalot, Mata, Lingard, James, Donny van de Beek, McTominay, Sancho

Coach: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Preview

The last time Southampton and Manchester United faced each other at St. Mary's was on November 29 last year. Southampton had started its season in sublime fashion while United was struggling to find consistency. However, that match saw Manchester United make another famous comeback to win the game 3-2 after being 0-2 down at halftime. The then new signing Edinson Cavani had scored two goals, including a stoppage time winner.

This time though, a weak Southampton, who lost its first match 1-3 to Everton, is set to face a devastating Manchester United side full of confidence after a 5-1 win against Leeds at home last week.

While Southampton is without its star striker Danny Ings, who joined Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, Manchester United has further strengthened its squad with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The records indicate towards another United win as Southampton hasn't beaten the Red Devils at home in its last 10 matches. On the other hand, United is on a 26-match unbeaten streak away from home.