Football EPL EPL Watford fires manager Claudio Ranieri Watford has sacked Claudio Ranieri, after spending three and a half months with the Hornets, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Monday. Team Sportstar 24 January, 2022 23:00 IST Team Sportstar 24 January, 2022 23:00 IST Watford has sacked Claudio Ranieri, after spending three and a half months with the Hornets, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Monday.The club sits second from bottom with 14 points from 20 games this season.More to Follow. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :