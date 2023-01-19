Football

Marseille star Bailly hit with seven match ban over horror tackle

Ivory Coast international Bailly, 28, who is on loan from Manchester United, has served two of the seven-game ban already -- against Troyes and Lorient.

AFP
19 January, 2023 20:10 IST
Marseille’s Ivorian defender Eric Bailly (R) fouls Hyeres’ midfielder Almike Moussa N’Diaye during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Hyeres at the Francis-Turcan Stadium in Martigues, southern France, on January 7, 2023.

Marseille’s Ivorian defender Eric Bailly (R) fouls Hyeres’ midfielder Almike Moussa N’Diaye during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Hyeres at the Francis-Turcan Stadium in Martigues, southern France, on January 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

Marseille defender Eric Bailly has been suspended for seven matches for his horror flying tackle in a French Cup match, which resulted in Almike Moussa Diaye being admitted to intensive care.

Bailly was red-carded after just 15 minutes of the tie at fourth division amateur side Hyeres this month when his foot crunched into the chest of N’Diaye.

The stricken Hyeres player was stretchered off before a brief spell in intensive care at a hospital close to the Francis-Turcan stadium in Martigues in southern France.

He was subsequently taken to another hospital in Marseille, 40 kilometres away.

Marseille beat Hyeres 2-0 and plays fellow Ligue 1 side Rennes in the last 32 of the Cup on Friday.

