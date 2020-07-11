Football Football FC Zurich finds several positive tests for COVID-19 among staff and players FC Zurich found several coronavirus cases in its squad and staff, including defender Mirlind Kryeziu, and will be quarantined until July 17. Reuters Bern 11 July, 2020 18:32 IST FC Zurich, which is fifth in the Swiss Super League, was due to host FC Sion on Saturday and visit FC Basel on Tuesday, but both games have been postponed. - Getty Images Reuters Bern 11 July, 2020 18:32 IST Swiss top-flight club FC Zurich found a number of coronavirus cases in its squad and staff after defender Mirlind Kryeziu tested positive, the club said on Saturday, raising questions about whether it will be able to complete the Swiss Super League season.The club had said on Friday that the 23-year-old defender had tested positive and that, after discussions with the local health authority, the squad had been quarantined until July 17. The team's next two games have been called off.RELATED| More than 20 COVID-19 cases at two Bulgarian clubs after lab errorKryeziu, who made a brief appearance as a substitute in last Tuesday's match at Neuchatel Xamax, has light symptoms.The club said on Saturday that the entire first team squad and staff had now been tested and that there had been further positive results.“FC Zurich is in constant communication with the Swiss Football League and will now analyse the next steps,” it said. “No further information can be given at this time.”RELATED| German club plans mass coronavirus testing to fill stadium againFC Zurich, which is fifth in the Swiss Super League, was due to host FC Sion on Saturday and visit FC Basel on Tuesday, but both games have been postponed and there are no spare dates before the end of the a season on August 2 to reschedule them. The side's next game after that is at home to Young Boys Bern on July 18.Neighbouring club Grasshoppers, which plays in the second tier, said on Friday that one of its players had also tested positive.The league was suspended on March 2 and restarted in mid-June. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos