Bolden scores first-ever goal for Philippines in a FIFA World Cup

Sarina Bolden created history after scoring debutant Philippines’ first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup after her 24th-minute strike gave her team a 1-0 lead against co-host New Zealand on Tuesday.

Getting at the end of a Sara Eggesvik cross from the right flank, Bolden made no mistake in heading the ball inside the net from close range.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea

Bolden started her professional career at Swedish club Sandvikens IF in 2019, before moving to Xinbei Hangyuan in the Taiwan Mulan Football League in 2020. She later played for the San Francisco Nighthawks of the Women’s Premier Soccer League in the United States

In June 2021, Bolden was signed in by Elfen Saitama of the WE League of Japan. She saw her team suffer a 1–4 loss in her debut to Tokyo Verdy Beleza after she was brought in as a substitute in the 62nd minute.

In December 2022, Bolden mutually terminated her contract with Elfen Saitama and moved to the Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers, where she has one goal in six appearances.