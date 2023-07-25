MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea

Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute and Real Madrid’s 18-year-old forward Caicedo doubled Colombia’s lead nine minutes later.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 10:03 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Colombia’s Linda Caicedo, left, celebrates after scoring her side’s 2nd goal during the Women’s World Cup Group H match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Colombia’s Linda Caicedo, left, celebrates after scoring her side’s 2nd goal during the Women’s World Cup Group H match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo, left, celebrates after scoring her side’s 2nd goal during the Women’s World Cup Group H match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, denying the Koreans what would have been only their second win in four appearances at the tournament.

Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after a South Korean handball, sending keeper Yoon Younggeul the wrong way before slotting the ball into the far corner.

Also Read: Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women’s World Cup

Caicedo, an 18-year-old forward for Real Madrid, doubled Colombia’s lead nine minutes later, launching a high shot that Yoon got her hands on, but without the power to send it over the bar. The ball squirted into the net, to the delight of the yellow-clad Colombian fans at Sydney Football Stadium.

Korea’s American-born teenager Casey Phair became the youngest player to take the field in Women’s World Cup history, subbing on in the 78th minute, just 26 days after her 16th birthday.

It was the final game of the opening round of group matches and the 300th match in Women’s World Cup history.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

  FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea
Reuters
    Reuters
  South Korea's Casey Phair becomes youngest player ever to play in a FIFA World Cup match
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  FIFA Women's World Cup: Putellas ready for Spain's second outing against Zambia
Reuters
    Reuters
  Satwik-Chirag achieves all-time career-high rank of World No. 2
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women's World Cup
Reuters
    Reuters
  FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea
Reuters
    Reuters
  FIFA Women's World Cup: Putellas ready for Spain's second outing against Zambia
Reuters
    Reuters
  Underdogs serve notice that the gap is closing at Women's World Cup
Reuters
    Reuters
  South Korea's Casey Phair becomes youngest player ever to play in a FIFA World Cup match
Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  FIFA WWC 2023: Denmark set sights on England after winning World Cup start
Reuters
    Reuters
