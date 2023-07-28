MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: Wang keeps China’s knockout dreams alive in Haiti win

Substitute Wang, the 2018 Asian Women’s Footballer of the Year, scored the winner in the 74th minute to keep her side afloat in the tournament.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 19:17 IST , ADELAIDE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
China’s Wang Shuang, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot.
China’s Wang Shuang, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: James Elsby/AP
infoIcon

China’s Wang Shuang, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: James Elsby/AP

Wang Shuang kept China’s Women’s World Cup campaign alive by converting a penalty in Friday’s 1-0 win over Haiti at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, with the Asian side showing great resolve to claim victory despite being a player short.

The Steel Roses, who have three points from two games in Group D, face England on Tuesday. Haiti have no points after two defeats, but can also progress if they beat Denmark on the same day and other results go in their favour.

READ MORE: Women’s World Cup 2023: Walsh injury blow for England during Denmark clash

China dominated possession from kick-off and almost went ahead in spectacular fashion in the 16th minute when Lou Jiahui managed to direct an acrobatic effort at goal, but the shot was tame and easily saved by Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus.

However, the momentum quickly shifted when Zhang Rui was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute for a reckless ‘studs up’ tackle on Sherly Jeudy.

The Caribbean side made the most of their advantage, having a goal disallowed for offside just before halftime, but China defended resolutely to guard themselves from relentless waves of attacks.

Haiti substitute Melchie Dumornay then drew an excellent save from Zhu Yu with a side-footed shot early in the second half, but it was China who finally broke the deadlock, after Zhang Linyan was clumsily brought down by Ruthny Mathurin.

Substitute Wang, the 2018 Asian Women’s Footballer of the Year, stepped up to convert the resulting penalty in the 74th minute and give her side the advantage.

Haiti pushed hard in search of an equaliser and had two penalty claims denied in a frantic closing spell, but China held on for the victory. 

