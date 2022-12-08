Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

Brazil and Croatia are set to face off in the quarterfinal of the Qatar World Cup on December 9, which will be the third encounter overall between the sides in the tournament.

Both sides come into the quarterfinal after pulling off contrasting wins over Asian opponents.

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, comes into the last eight after a nervy penalty shootout win over Japan, where its goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three Japanese spot-kicks.

Brazil, though, had it easy against South Korea, with its attacking talents clicking in unison, with four goals coming in unison.

Brazil vs Croatia head-to-head record

Brazil has a clear-cut advantage when it comes to head-to-head record, with three wins and a draw in four games against the European opponent.

While two of the four games came in FIFA World Cup, the other two were friendly fixtures.

The very first encounter between the two sides came in an international friendly in 2005, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ricardinho scoring for Brazil and Niko Kranjcar for Croatia.

The latest fixture between the two happened prior to the 2018 World Cup, with Brazil running out 2-0 winner, with goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino.

BRAZIL VS CROATIA HEAD TO HEAD Brazil win -3 Croatia win - 0 Draw - 1

Brazil vs Croatia head-to-head record in FIFA World Cup

Among sides Brazil has faced in FIFA World Cup more than once, Croatia is one of the six teams against which it has a 100% win record, with two wins in as many attempts.

The first-ever FIFA World Cup match between the two sides was in 2006 Germany, where Brazil won 1-0, thanks to a Kaka goal in the group stage.

The next, and the last, World Cup match between the two happened in 2014 when host Brazil brushed aside Croatia 3-1 in the tournament opener.

Despite starting on the wrong foot following Marcelo’s own goal, Brazil bounced back with Neymar starring with a brace.

FIFA WORLD CUP RELATED STORIES