Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup

Neymar took part in Brazil’s training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates.

Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday.

Brazil has begun its World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday.

Brazil’s record does not make them favourites - Rodrygo

Brazil forward Rodrygo said they cannot be considered favourites to win a record-extending sixth World Cup in Qatar just because of their glittering record, but believes they have all the qualities needed to succeed.

Brazil finished top of the CONMEBOL qualifying group with a superb unbeaten record and six points ahead of Copa America champions Argentina.

“We’re not the big favourites just because we have the five stars on the crest of our jersey,” Rodrygo told Marca in an interview. “We’re among the strongest, that’s for sure, but there are other great teams.

“In a World Cup there is no single favourite because there are strong teams, but we’re aware that we have a very strong group and we have everything we need to win the World Cup.”

Rodrygo said arch-rival Argentina could pose a threat after their continental success.

“This is a World Cup and it’s difficult. But, after winning the Copa America, they showed that they’re very dangerous,” the former Santos player added.

The five-time world champion, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, will play its opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.