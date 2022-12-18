FIFA World Cup LIVE: Argentina vs France in final, Messi vs Mbappe talking points, updates

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR’s live updates of the Qatar World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Messi: The talisman who led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup final more with his head than feet

Eight years after their heartbreak in Brazil, Lionel Messi and Argentina are in another FIFA World Cup final, where it will take on defending champion France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Unlike in the past, the Argentine players, under the stewardship of Lionel Scaloni, have rallied around its magisterial captain, who leads the Qatar World Cup in both goals scored and created

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

Argentina will face defending champion France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Argentina qualified for the final after a comprehensive 3-0 win against Croatia in the semifinals, while France clinched a 2-0 win against Morocco to reach its second successive final

Giroud, Varane doubtful starters in World Cup final against Argentina

France striker Olivier Giroud and defender Raphael Varane are doubtful starters in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina.

The Daily Mail reported that Giroud and Varane have been “excluded from Didier Deschamps’” final training session on Saturday ahead of the final at the Lusail Stadium.

Varane has been suffering from flu and separated from the rest of the squad. Dayot Upamecano was spotted training ahead of him

Deepika Padukone to escort FIFA World Cup trophy in final at Lusail Stadium

he World Cup trophy would arrive at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by Indian actor Deepika Padukone and a member of France’s 1998 or 2018 World Cup-winning teams. The FIFA World Cup trophy travel case is designed to protect and transport the FIFA World Cup trophy, which weighs 6.175 kgs and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite.

Padukone was appointed as the brand ambassador of the French brand in May, 2022

Match Schedule Argentina vs France - 8:30 PM IST Venue : Lusail Stadium, Lusail City, Qatar

PREVIEW

This capital of the energy-rich thumb-shaped Gulf nation has often made you feel that you are in (cleaner) streets of Mumbai or Kochi as Indians tend to outnumber everyone else around. And for a month, a vast majority of them along with the 35,000 visiting Argentine fans have turned this place into a sacred tour of Lionel Messi. His face adores most billboards and the neon buildings that light up the evening skies and every second person in the streets wears a Leo Messi jersey (mostly fake), while the rest rummage through the stores in Mushareib, Souk Waqif, Wakrah or Lusail to pick the last few available ahead of Argentina’s final against France.

The Argentine captain has not disappointed his disciples as he has lighted up the tournament with a sprinkling of sorcery – the goal against Australia, the no-look pass to Nahuel Molina, or his toying of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol in the semifinal. His greatness has been demonstrated throughout the tournament, but for Doha to build a permanent shrine for Messi, the final act of deliverance needs to arrive. A World Cup trophy from Lusail to truly establish his supremacy