Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup live streaming info: Team news, form guide, predicted lineups

Spain will look to forget its 2014 and 2018 World Cup campaigns when it turns over a new leaf in the 2022 edition against Costa Rica in its opening fixture on Wednesday, in Qatar.

Luis Enrique has to go with a younger side, choosing to fly to Qatar without veterans like Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara.

Instead, he will expect the brigade of Pedri, Gavi Paez and Ansu Fati will lead the country’s quest for a second World Cup.

La Furia Roja comes into the World Cup after a 3-1 win over Jordan in its final warm-up match, one that saw Fati and Gavi find their names on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, Costa Rica comes into the tournament with the reputation of a surprise giant killer.

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Costa Rica stunned Italy – a four-time World Cup winner – and Uruguay – a two-time World Cup winner – to finish as quarterfinalists.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has already seen a massive upset with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia in its opening fixture.

With Spain coming into the match as the stronger side on paper, it will need to be cautious not to be complacent on a stage that is always subject to surprises.

Form Guide:

Spain comes into the match with four wins and a loss in its last five matches, which came against Switzerland. Costa Rica, on the other hand, has three wins in its last five mixtures and comes into the match after a 2-0 win over Nigeria.

Its latest clash against Iraq was cancelled due to passport issues.

Head-to-head:

Since 2010, Spain and Costa Rica have met three times and not once has the 2010 World Champion lost the clash, winning two and drawing one.

Predicted lineups:

⦿ Spain: Simon – Carvajal, Torres, Laporte, Alba – Pedri, Busquets, Gavi – Sarabia, Morata, Torres

Simon – Carvajal, Torres, Laporte, Alba – Pedri, Busquets, Gavi – Sarabia, Morata, Torres ⦿ Costa Rica: Navas – Oviedo, Calvo, Watson, Duarte, Fuller – Bennette, Tejeda, Borges, Contreras, Campbell

Spain vs Costa Rica: Kick-off, telecast and live streaming details When does the Spain vs Costa Rica match kick-off? The Spain vs Costa Rica match kicks-off at 9:30 PM IST. Where does the Spain vs Costa Rica match kick-off? The Spain vs Costa Rica match kicks-off at the Al Thumama Stadium. Where can you watch the World Cup in India? All matches of the FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

