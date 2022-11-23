FIFA World Cup, Day 4 LIVE: Spain, Germany and Croatia in action at Qatar WC 2022

Croatia begins World Cup campaign against Morocco

Croatia has won its last five matches and lost once in 16 months, but the 2018 runners-up, led by midfield conjuror Luka Modric, will begin its World Cup campaign against Morocco on Wednesday with little fanfare and few predicting glory.

So unfancied is Zlatko Dalic’s side, which went all the way before succumbing to France in the final four years ago, that bookmakers are offering 50-1 against it lifting the trophy this time around - PREVIEW, WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH.

‘It was a beautiful goal’: Pele to Weah

Brazil great Pele congratulated United States forward Timothy Weah for scoring his debut goal in the World Cup in the Americans’ 1-1 draw with Wales - REPORT.

France defender Lucas Hernandez ruled out of World Cup

France defender Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after he suffered a knee injury during the defending champion’s 4-1 win over Australia on Tuesday night - REPORT.

DAY 3: RECAP

Before we warm up for today’s action, here’s how Day 3 at the Qatar World Cup panned out. From a stunning upset to a dogged draw, it had it all.

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history as it came from behind to stun two-time winner Argentina in a fantastic Group C opener in Lusail. REPORT

Denmark was held to a draw by Tunisia in their World Cup opener in a raucous atmosphere at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. REPORT

Robert Lewandowski had a penalty saved as Poland and Mexico played out a goalless World Cup draw at a fervent Stadium 974. REPORT

Oliver Giroud scored twice to equal Thierry Henry’s record as France’s all-time top scorer with 51 as France beat Australia 4-1. REPORT

FIFA World Cup Day 4: What are matches in Qatar today?