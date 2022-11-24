News

FIFA World Cup: How many goals does Neymar need to beat Pele’s record?

The Paris Saint-Germain star is just two goals away from equalling and three goals shy of breaking Brazilian legend Pele’s record as Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer.

Team Sportstar
24 November, 2022 14:43 IST
24 November, 2022 14:43 IST
Brazil’s Neymar during training.

Brazil’s Neymar during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Paris Saint-Germain star is just two goals away from equalling and three goals shy of breaking Brazilian legend Pele’s record as Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer.

Neymar is not far from surpassing Pele as Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer and could achieve this feat in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain star is just three goals shy of breaking Pele’s record.

Pele has 77 goals in 91 games, while Neymar is second with 75 goals in 121. The 30-year-old’s most recent international goal came when he converted a penalty in Brazil’s 5-1 win in a friendly match against Tunisia on September 27, 2022.

READ MORE | How many goals has Ronaldo scored against Ghana for Portugal?

Neymar has featured in the two previous World Cups and has six goals - four in the 2014 edition in Brazil and two in 2018 in Russia.

Brazil, placed in group G, takes on Serbia in its campaign opener on November 25. The South American nation will also play Cameroon and Switzerland in the group stage.

Here are the top five goalscorers for Brazil:

PlayerGoals Caps
1Pele7792
2Neymar75121
3Ronaldo6298
4Romario 5670
5Zico4871

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us