Why was Japan’s opening goal against Croatia in round of 16 not ruled offside?

Daizen Maeda, who scored Japan’s opening goal in the round of 16 clash, was played onside by Croatian defender Dejan Lovren marking him.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 21:37 IST
Japan’s Daizen Maeda (25) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead against Croatia in the the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match at Al Janoub Stadium on Monday in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Japan's Daizen Maeda (25) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead against Croatia in the the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match at Al Janoub Stadium on Monday in Al Wakrah, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Daizen Maeda gave Japan 1-0 lead in the round of 16 clash against Croatia at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday.

Ritsu Doan’s cross from the right found Maya Yoshida in the Croatian box who headed the ball down before Maeda put it in the back of the net. However, there was a VAR check to see whether Maeda was in an offside position.

Daizen Maeda was played onside by the Croatian defender Dejan Lovren standing in front of him.

Daizen Maeda was played onside by the Croatian defender Dejan Lovren standing in front of him. | Photo Credit: Screengrab

As the above image shows, Maeda was played onside by the Croatian defender Dejan Lovren marking him and hence, the goal was given.

It is Japan’s first goal in the first half of a match at the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Japan reached the round of 16 as the Group E topper after beating Spain and Germany in similar fashion: trailing 0-1 at half-time before scoring two goals in the second half to win 2-1. It lost 0-1 to Costa Rica.

