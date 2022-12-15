Most goal contributions in FIFA World Cup: Messi one shy of matching Pele’s record

Argentina’s Lionel Messi is on the verge of breaking another record in what will be his final World Cup game in the decider against France on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi has 19 goal contributions, 11 goals and 8 assists in 25 matches, and is one shy of matching Brazilian Pele’s tally of 20 in 14 matches.

The 35-year-old forward is currently level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose (24 matches) and Gerd Muller (13) and Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazario (19).

Messi has five goals and three assists in the ongoing tournament and is the oldest player to register a goal and an assist in a World Cup game. He has three instances of a goal and an assist in the wins over Mexico, the Netherlands and Croatia.

Lionel Messi is the fourth player dating to 1966 to get to 19 goal involvement at the World Cup.



🇩🇪Miroslav Klose (16 goals, 3 assists)

🇧🇷Ronaldo (15 goals, 4 assists)

🇩🇪Gerd Müller (14 goals, 5 assists)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (11 goals, 8 assists)#FIFAWorldCup#ARG#ARGCROpic.twitter.com/bielsOTd6r — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 13, 2022

If Argentina wins the final, it will be Messi’s first-ever World Cup win in five attempts.